Lions' Golden Tate: No listing Thursday

Tate didn't appear on the Lions' injury report Thursday.

In the portion of practice open to the media, Tate was seen in a non-contact jersey, which wouldn't have been surprising after playing through an AC joint sprain Sunday. Avoiding the injury report altogether, he clearly was able to handle every rep by the end of Thursday's session. He'll thus prepare for Monday's road matchup against a Packers defense that has yielded 8.6 YPT and six touchdowns to wideouts this season.