Lions' Golden Tate: No listing Thursday
Tate didn't appear on the Lions' injury report Thursday.
In the portion of practice open to the media, Tate was seen in a non-contact jersey, which wouldn't have been surprising after playing through an AC joint sprain Sunday. Avoiding the injury report altogether, he clearly was able to handle every rep by the end of Thursday's session. He'll thus prepare for Monday's road matchup against a Packers defense that has yielded 8.6 YPT and six touchdowns to wideouts this season.
More News
-
No!!! ACL tears Watson's season
The season for the NFL's brightest new star ends when Deshaun Watson tears his ACL in practice...
-
Analyzing Week 9 RB dilemmas
Four backfields were shaken up heading into Week 9. Dave Richard offers his take on how Fantasy...
-
Best Week 9 streaming options
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett and Josh McCown will be better quarterback options this...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
How much do we trust the Dolphins running backs, A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton and several other...
-
What you missed: Lacy set to be featured
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...