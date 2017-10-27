Lions' Golden Tate: On track for Sunday night

Tate (shoulder) seems to be on track to play in Sunday's game against the Steelers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Tate was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday and is once again practicing in some capacity Friday. He said Thursday that his shoulder hasn't been much of a hinderance at practice, but he stopped shy of declaring himself ready to play in a game. With Kenny Golladay (hamstring) seemingly headed for another absence, the Lions could be more inclined to take an aggressive approach with Tate. The team will release its final injury report by Friday evening.