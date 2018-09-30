Lions' Golden Tate: Playing Sunday

Tate (hip) is listed as active Sunday at Dallas, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

A late addition to the Week 4 injury report, Tate will play through a hip concern, as he's done a handful of times previously in his career. Expect him to approach his 2018 target count of 12 per game, which could yield fruit against a Cowboys defense that has allowed 14.6 yards per catch and two touchdowns to wide receivers the last two games.