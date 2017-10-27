Lions' Golden Tate: Practicing Friday
Tate (shoulder) participated in Friday's practice, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
It was thought that the shoulder injury Tate suffered in Week 6 could sideline him several weeks, but he was able to practice all three days this week coming out of the Lions' Week 7 bye, so he will at least have a chance to avoid missing any further action. His official status for Week 8 will be revealed when the Lions release their final injury report of the week Friday afternoon.
