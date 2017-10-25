Lions' Golden Tate: Practicing Wednesday

Tate (shoulder) participated in practice Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

On the heels of a Week 7 bye, Tate was expected to require more time to recover from an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, which he sustained in the Lions' last game Oct. 15. The Lions' decision to sign wideout Jace Billingsley off the practice squad Wednesday seemed to support the notion that Tate wouldn't be available for Sunday's game against the Steelers, but Tate's involvement in the team's first practice of the week may suggest otherwise. During the session, Tate notably caught some passes, per Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com. While Tate likely won't be listed as more than a limited participant Wednesday, he's clearly improved his odds to suit up Sunday.