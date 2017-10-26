Lions' Golden Tate: Puts in another limited practice

Tate (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Tate's status for Sunday's game against the Steelers is still on shaky ground, and it seems likely the wideout will carry an injury designation heading into the weekend. However, it should nonetheless be viewed as a positive development that he's been able to kick off the week with limited practices on back-to-back days, as it was widely speculated when he first suffered the AC joint sprain in Week 6 against the Saints that he would be sidelined for at least one game. Tate, who has been sidelined for just one contest dating back to his second season in the league in 2011, will likely do all he can to convince the Lions to keep him active Sunday, even if he's at well below 100 percent health.