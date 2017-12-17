Lions' Golden Tate: Quiet against Bears

Tate caught three of five targets for 33 yards during Saturday's 20-10 victory over the Bears.

Tate, who entered the game seeing 7.8 targets per game, simply didn't see many looks come his way. He didn't even catch a pass until the third quarter, either. With the way this game played out, quarterback Matthew Stafford ended up spreading the ball around more than usual; six different receivers garnered between three and five targets Saturday while tight end Eric Ebron uncharacteristically paced the team with seven. Tate and Marvin Jones usually combine for a near-majority target share on a game-to-game basis, so fantasy owners still in contention and DFS players alike can expect the Notre Dame product to see a heavier workload in Week 16 against the Bengals.