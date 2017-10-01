Lions' Golden Tate: Quiet in Week 4
Tate secured three of five targets for 29 yards and added a two-yard rush in Sunday's 14-7 win at Minnesota.
It was a quiet day for Detroit's passing game as a whole, as quarterback Matt Stafford threw for just 209 yards without a touchdown. Tate didn't see any uptick in usage with fellow receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) sitting, as three other Lions tied him for the team lead with five targets and two others were targeted four times. It's been an up-and-down season for Tate, as he's reached double-digit fantasy points in standard leagues twice while falling short of 30 receiving yards in the other two games.
