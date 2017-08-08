Lions' Golden Tate: Returning to slot

Tate figures to get more work from the slot than he did last season, ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein reports.

Tate ran 367 routes from the slot in 2014 and 363 in 2015, but the number dropped to 165 last season because Anquan Boldin was the Lions' No. 3 receiver. Rookie third-round pick Kenny Golladay is the favorite to replace Boldin and likely will get most of his snaps outside, freeing up Tate to regularly handle slot work in three-wide formations. It's a positive development for the veteran wideout's fantasy prospects, as he'll still get most of the snaps across from Marvin Jones when the Lions only have two receivers on the field. Tate has long been effective from the slot, where his quickness and elusiveness allow him to catch a high percentage of targets and turn some of those into sizable gains.