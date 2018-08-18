Lions' Golden Tate: Returns for second preseason game

Tate (knee) appeared in Friday's preseason game against the Giants but was unable to catch the only pass thrown his direction.

He didn't do anything of note, but Tate's mere participation is significant after the receiver exited last week's preseason opener with an apparent injury to his right knee. Look for the Tate to be more involved next week in what will likely be the starting offense's last preseason action before the regular season kicks off Sept. 10 in a game against the Jets.