Lions' Golden Tate: Ruled out Sunday
Tate (shoulder) has been ruled out of Sunday's game in New Orleans, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. As a result, Tate will finish with seven catches (on seven targets) for 96 yards and one touchdown.
Tate put together his line in two and a half quarters, falling just shy of his first 100-yard effort since Week 1. Fortunately for the wideout, he reached the end zone for the second time this season. While the severity of the injury is unknown, the Lions have a bye in Week 7, giving Tate time to recover in time for the team's next game Oct. 29 against the Steelers.
