Lions' Golden Tate: Scores in heartbreaker
Tate caught seven of 11 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-26 loss to Atlanta.
Tate was having a quiet afternoon until he hooked up with Matthew Stafford for an 11-yard score late in the third quarter. Things really picked up in the end when Tate was targeted thrice on the game's final drive, which ended with Tate missing the game-winning score by inches. Tate's ability to make tough catches underneath makes him a perfect fit for the quick-strike passing attack Detroit has gone to in recent seasons, but it also requires a high volume of targets for Tate to be particularly effective. That setup can be frustrating when looks are few and far between like in Week 2 against the Giants, but expect Tate to be Stafford's favorite target more often than not. Through just three games, Tate already has eight more targets than any other Lions receiver.
More News
-
Lions' Golden Tate: Quiet on MNF•
-
Lions' Golden Tate: Returns to full practice•
-
Lions' Golden Tate: Limited by finger issue Thursday•
-
Lions' Golden Tate: Not dealing with fracture, expects to play Week 2•
-
Lions' Golden Tate: Hauls in 10 passes Sunday•
-
Lions' Golden Tate: Likely facing Patrick Peterson•
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...