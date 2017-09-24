Lions' Golden Tate: Scores in heartbreaker

Tate caught seven of 11 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-26 loss to Atlanta.

Tate was having a quiet afternoon until he hooked up with Matthew Stafford for an 11-yard score late in the third quarter. Things really picked up in the end when Tate was targeted thrice on the game's final drive, which ended with Tate missing the game-winning score by inches. Tate's ability to make tough catches underneath makes him a perfect fit for the quick-strike passing attack Detroit has gone to in recent seasons, but it also requires a high volume of targets for Tate to be particularly effective. That setup can be frustrating when looks are few and far between like in Week 2 against the Giants, but expect Tate to be Stafford's favorite target more often than not. Through just three games, Tate already has eight more targets than any other Lions receiver.