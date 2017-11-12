Lions' Golden Tate: Seals win with 40-yard touchdown
Tate caught six of seven targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Browns.
Tate's 40-yard touchdown with 4:28 to play completed the scoring while putting the contest firmly out of reach. He's been phenomenal over his past four appearances, hauling in 27 receptions for 392 yards and two touchdowns while notching at least 86 yards in every game during that stretch. Start Tate with confidence next week in Chicago.
