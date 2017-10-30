Lions' Golden Tate: Snags seven passes

Tate accrued seven receptions on eight targets for 86 yards during Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Steelers.

Playing through any residual soreness in his sprained right shoulder, Tate was having himself a nice outing prior to fumbling after a big reception in the fourth quarter. This is only his third time topping 60 receiving yards this season, though, and the fourth time in seven games he wasn't targeted in the red zone. He remains a solid play in PPR formats but, like has been the case his entire career, he loses some luster in standard leagues.