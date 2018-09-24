Lions' Golden Tate: Snags six passes in upset over Patriots

Tate caught six of eight targets for 69 yards during Sunday's 26-10 victory over the Patriots.

Tate has yet to log as many snaps as either Kenny Golladay or Marvin Jones in any game this season, but the shifty slot man nonetheless leads the Lions in targets (36), receptions (20) and receiving yards (257) through three games. However, it could be a challenge for 5-foot-10 Tate -- who's only seen one target inside the red zone thus far -- to consistently add to his touchdown total (one) while seeing less playing time than a pair of receivers in Jones and Golladay that each stand at least 6-foot-2, especially playing on a team that likes to involve both its tight ends and running backs in the passing game. Tate is thus less valuable in non-PPR formats, but the high-floor nature of his role in the Lions offense nonetheless makes him worthy of starting consideration in most fantasy lineups.