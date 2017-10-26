Lions' Golden Tate: Status up in the air for Sunday

Tate (shoulder) said Thursday that he wasn't sure if he would be ready to play Sunday against the Steelers and would leave it up to trainers and coaches to decide his fate, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

When Tate was first removed from the Lions' Week 6 loss to the Saints with the right AC joint sprain, the expectation was that he'd be sidelined for at least one contest due to the injury, even with Detroit on bye for Week 7. Tate's involvement in practice Wednesday in a limited capacity seemed to suggest that he made more progress than expected, but the Lions may not be comfortable clearing him to play until he puts in a full practice. He'll have an opportunity to do just that Thursday and Friday, but it's unclear if he's made enough progress with the shoulder to be ready to log a full session just yet. If Tate is ultimately ruled out for Week 8, Marvin Jones would step in as the Lions' clear top wideout.