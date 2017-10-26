Lions' Golden Tate: Status up in the air for Sunday
Tate (shoulder) said Thursday that he wasn't sure if he would be ready to play Sunday against the Steelers and would leave it up to trainers and coaches to decide his fate, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
When Tate was first removed from the Lions' Week 6 loss to the Saints with the right AC joint sprain, the expectation was that he'd be sidelined for at least one contest due to the injury, even with Detroit on bye for Week 7. Tate's involvement in practice Wednesday in a limited capacity seemed to suggest that he made more progress than expected, but the Lions may not be comfortable clearing him to play until he puts in a full practice. He'll have an opportunity to do just that Thursday and Friday, but it's unclear if he's made enough progress with the shoulder to be ready to log a full session just yet. If Tate is ultimately ruled out for Week 8, Marvin Jones would step in as the Lions' clear top wideout.
More News
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings talks about the incredible rookie running back class of 2017 and how fast the...
-
What You Missed: Thomas nursing knee
There's a ton of wide receiver news to sort through Thursday morning. Here's the latest from...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...