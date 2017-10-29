Lions' Golden Tate: Suits up Sunday
Tate (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Steelers.
Returning earlier than expected from an AC joint sprain, Tate may have been better off waiting until the injury was more or less behind him with Pittsburgh's No. 1 pass defense on tap. On the flip side, Kenny Golladay (hamstring) remains out, meaning Tate could take on a significant workload in Week 8 if his shoulder holds up.
