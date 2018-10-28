Lions' Golden Tate: Targeted 12 times in loss
Tate caught seven of 12 targets for 50 yards and added a three-yard run during Sunday's 28-14 loss to Seattle.
Tate saw double-digit targets for the first time since Week 2 as Detroit fell behind early and averaged a measly 2.6 yards per carry. He wasn't able to do much with them, never breaking a gain of more than 12 yards. Known mostly as an underneath target in Detroit, Tate entered Sunday on pace for his best yards-per-catch season since 2014, but has averaged just 8.0 yards per reception over the past three games. He'll have an opportunity to turn it around next Sunday against a Vikings defense ranked near the bottom of the league in opponent yards per catch at 13.2.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...