Lions' Golden Tate: Targeted 12 times in loss

Tate caught seven of 12 targets for 50 yards and added a three-yard run during Sunday's 28-14 loss to Seattle.

Tate saw double-digit targets for the first time since Week 2 as Detroit fell behind early and averaged a measly 2.6 yards per carry. He wasn't able to do much with them, never breaking a gain of more than 12 yards. Known mostly as an underneath target in Detroit, Tate entered Sunday on pace for his best yards-per-catch season since 2014, but has averaged just 8.0 yards per reception over the past three games. He'll have an opportunity to turn it around next Sunday against a Vikings defense ranked near the bottom of the league in opponent yards per catch at 13.2.