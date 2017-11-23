Lions' Golden Tate: Thwarted by Vikings
Tate secured four of eight targets for seven yards while rushing twice for 13 yards during Thursday's 30-23 loss to the Vikings. He also returned one punt for 13 yards.
Tate owners probably aren't too thankful for this Thanksgiving Day performance, as the shifty pass-catcher was unable to gain much separation against a Vikings secondary that entered the league allowing just 6.5 yards per pass attempt, the fifth-lowest figure in the league. Even when Tate got open, his quarterback missed him, as Matthew Stafford ultimately finished the day with one of the lowest completion percentages of his career. On a positive note, Tate showed well on his lone punt-return attempt, which he received due to the absence of Jamal Agnew (knee). With that said, Tate still isn't instilling much trust in fantasy owners as the fantasy playoffs near, considering the Notre Dame product has managed just 39 receiving yards on 12 targets across his past two games. He'll look to buck that trend in Week 13 against a Baltimore secondary that's allowed just 6.4 yards per attempt in 2017 -- an even stingier mark than Minnesota's.
