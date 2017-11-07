Lions' Golden Tate: Tops 100-yard mark

Tate caught seven of nine targets for 113 yards in Monday night's 30-17 win over the Packers.

Tate led Detroit in receiving yards, consistently causing the Packers problems from his slot position. Along with having caught seven passes in three straight games, Tate has also topped 85 yards in each game over that span. Such success puts Tate in a great spot ahead of Sunday's visit from the hapless Browns.