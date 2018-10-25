Lions' Golden Tate: Upgraded to full participant

Tate (ankle) put in a full practice Thursday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

As expected, the ankle injury that limited Tate's involvement in Wednesday's session didn't provide cause for concern, given his increased participation one day later. Expect Tate to face no restrictions with his snap count in Week 8 while he takes on a stout Seattle pass defense that has yielded just 206 passing yards per game, good for the third-best mark in the NFL this season.

