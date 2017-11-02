Lions' Golden Tate: Wearing no-contact jersey
Tate was seen wearing a red no-contact jersey at Thursday's practice, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Tate whittled down what was expected to be a multi-week absence into just one with the help of a Week 7 bye. While he was third in offensive snaps (62 percent) behind Marvin Jones (96 percent) and TJ Jones (73 percent) on Sunday against the Steelers, Tate still led the Lions with seven receptions en route to 86 yards on eight targets. If Tate is indeed absent Thursday, it could be for routine maintenance, but the injury report will confirm if an ailment is to blame.
