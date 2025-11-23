Lions' Graham Glasgow: Active Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Glasgow (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Glasgow was estimated as limited for Wednesday's walkthrough and then was limited at Thursday's practice, though he appears good to go for Sunday. The veteran has started all 10 of Detroit's games this season.
