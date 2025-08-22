Glasgow (lower leg) is only nursing a minor injury after having exited Thursday's practice early, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

Glasgow left practice early Thursday due to an apparent lower body injury, but the Lions have no long-term concerns about his availability. It sounds like the starting guard can be considered on track for Week 1 against the Packers on Sunday, Sep. 7, though it remains to be seen whether he'll be cleared in time for Saturday's preseason finale against the Texans.