Lions' Graham Glasgow: Full go in Wednesday's practice
Glasgow (knee) was a full participant in Detroit's practice Tuesday.
Glasgow managed to practice Tuesday after having missed two of the team's last four games due to a knee injury. The 33-year-old is expected to make another start at center during Thursday's matchup against the Vikings.