Lions' Graham Glasgow: Heading to Denver
Glasglow has agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with the Broncos, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Glasgow spent four years with the Lions and started at left guard, center and right guard during his time there. Overall, he appeared in 62 of 64 games. He also started 31 of 32 contests over the last two seasons and allowed just one sack over that span. The 27-year-old is now set to begin the next chapter of his career in Denver.
