Lions' Graham Glasgow: Limited due to back issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Glasgow (back) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Glasgow hurt his back in this past Sunday's win over Washington. He suffered the injury in the second quarter but was able to return to the contest in the second half. Glasgow's ability to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday bodes well for his chance of suiting up Sunday versus Philadelphia, though he may enter the weekend with an injury tag if he isn't able to return to a full practice in the next two days.
