Glasgow (back) is considered questionable for Sunday' matchup with the Raiders.

Glasgow saw his workload increase at each practice this week, which led to full participation on Friday. He seems to be trending in the right direction, but final confirmation on his status will come close to kickoff. Oday Aboushi would presumably replace him at right guard should he be unable to go.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories