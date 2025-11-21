Lions' Graham Glasgow: Logs limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Glasgow (knee) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Glasgow was officially limited at the team's first practice of the week after Detroit held a walkthrough Wednesday. The offensive lineman is dealing with an apparent knee injury, and he will have one more chance to log a full practice Friday before the team squares off with the Giants in Week 12.
