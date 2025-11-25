Lions' Graham Glasgow: No go for walkthrough
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Glasgow (knee) was estimated to be a non-participant at the Lions' walkthrough Monday.
Glasgow has been listed on the team's injury report for a series of weeks due to back and knee injuries, but he's yet to miss a contest this year. The offensive lineman will have two more chances to return to practice before Thursday's matchup with the Packers.
