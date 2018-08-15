Glasgow (leg) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Glasgow was instructed by the team not to disclose too much information to the media regarding his status. The fact that he was already on the practice field, albeit in a limited fashion, just two days following his leg injury hints that the injury might not be of the severe variety. From the looks of it, Glasgow appears to be on par to play in the season opener against the Jets.

