Lions' Graham Glasgow: Signs with Detroit
Glasgow signed a one-year contract with the Lions on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Glasgow returns to the team with which he spent his first four seasons from 2016-19. The veteran guard can make up to $4.5 million on his new contract.
