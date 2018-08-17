Glasgow (leg) will start in Friday's game against the Giants, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Glasgow injured his leg in practice Tuesday and returned in limited fashion Wednesday. The team hasn't provided many specifics on the issue but it doesn't appear to have been serious given that he'll see some preseason snaps. Don't be surprised if he doesn't see much action despite drawing the start.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • ingramkamarasaints.jpg

    Running back Tiers 3.0

    Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...

  • alshon-jeffery.jpg

    WR Tiers 3.0

    The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    QB Tiers 3.0

    Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...