Glasgow is re-signing with the Lions on a three-year, $20 million contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Glasgow returned to Detroit in 2023, and was expected to provide depth at guard and center, but ultimately started 15 games as the team dealt with injuries. He should be expected to handle a starting role again in 2024, at either left or right guard, especially with Jonah Jackson now expected to depart and ink a deal with the Rams.