Lions' Graham Glasgow: Upgrades to full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Glasgow (back) logged a full practice session Thursday.
Glasgow was limited to begin the week after suffering a back injury in Detroit's Week 10 win over the Commanders. He should be ready to suit up for a Week 11 showdown against the Eagles.
