Lions' Graham Glasgow: Won't face Packers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Glasgow (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's game against the Packers.
Glasgow hasn't been able to practice in any capacity in the Lions' walkthroughs this week. After previously playing through the knee injury, Glasgow will miss his first game of the campaign. Trystan Colon will likely take over at center.
