Bell signed a contract with the Lions as an undrafted free agent, Kirk D. Kenney of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Bell (5-foot-11, 201 pounds) is not particularly fast or explosive, but he racked up over 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns last year at San Diego State. With Detroit, he'll get a chance to compete with Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike for a depth role at running back.