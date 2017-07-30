Lions' Greg Robinson: Activated from NFI list
Robinson (undisclosed) has been removed from the NFI list, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Just a day after Robinson was placed on the list, the Lions went ahead and activated him, so it likely wasn't an overly serious injury. He'll jump back in as a key cog in the offensive line rotation and is still considered the favorite to take over as the team's starting left tackle with Taylor Decker (shoulder) set to miss the first month of the season. Robinson is immediately eligible to return to practice.
