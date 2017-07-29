Lions' Greg Robinson: Hits non-football injury list
Robinson (undisclosed) was placed on the non-football injury list Saturday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Robinson's injury is potentially impactful with star left tackle Taylor Decker set to miss the first month of the season with a shoulder injury. According to Meinke, Robinson was the leading candidate to fill the left tackle spot in Decker's absence. Cyrus Kouandijo, who was activated off the NFI on Saturday, will now have a chance to take over as Detroit's starting left tackle for the time being.
