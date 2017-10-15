Lions' Greg Robinson: Hurts ankle Sunday
Robinson hurt his ankle Sunday against the Saints and is questionable to return, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
The Lions have a bye week ahead, so Robinson will have an extra week to recover. In the meantime, Brian Mihalik will slot in at left tackle.
