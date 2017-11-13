Lions' Greg Robinson: Reverts to IR
Robinson (ankle) reverted to injured reserve Monday, per the league's official transaction log.
The Lions acquired Robinson last June in exchange for a sixth-round pick, as a means to fill the void at left tackle in the wake of Taylor Decker's shoulder injury. While Robinson didn't perform very well off the bat, he seemed to improve with each game before he injured his ankle in Week 6. He's now likely stuck on IR through the end of the season unless he agrees to an injury settlement. Playing on the last year of his rookie deal, the No. 2 overall pick from 2014 will be set to test the free-agent waters at the end of the league year.
More News
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...