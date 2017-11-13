Robinson (ankle) reverted to injured reserve Monday, per the league's official transaction log.

The Lions acquired Robinson last June in exchange for a sixth-round pick, as a means to fill the void at left tackle in the wake of Taylor Decker's shoulder injury. While Robinson didn't perform very well off the bat, he seemed to improve with each game before he injured his ankle in Week 6. He's now likely stuck on IR through the end of the season unless he agrees to an injury settlement. Playing on the last year of his rookie deal, the No. 2 overall pick from 2014 will be set to test the free-agent waters at the end of the league year.