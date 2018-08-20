Lions' Hakeem Valles: Carving out roster spot
Valles is making his case for a spot on the 53-man roster, according to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com.
Valles looked excellent in joint practices against the Giants, hauling in a pair of touchdown passes while spending significant time with the first team. No. 2 TE Michael Roberts has struggled during August practices, so Valles could relieve him as a guy who can run block and make catches. Still, Valles hasn't made a catch over 12 games since entering the league in 2016, so his fantasy impact will be minimal behind starter Luke Willson.
