Lions' Hakeem Valles: Draws two targets in Week 1
Valles caught one of two targets for five yards during Monday's 48-17 loss to the Jets.
Valles ultimately drew the second-most snaps of all Lions tight ends while seeing the most targets in the passing game. However, it's hard to get excited about his long-term outlook given the committee approach Detroit is taking to the position.
