Lions' Hakeem Valles: Logs 36 total snaps in season finale
Valles logged 18 offensive snaps but was held catchless in one appearance for the Lions in 2017.
Valles, in his second season out of Monmouth, spent part of 2017 on the Lions' practice squad before getting promoted to the active roster in late December. He remains under contract with Detroit in 2018 but seemingly only has a chance to stick around if Detroit parts ways with the No. 2 tight end and soon-to-be free agent, Darren Fells.
