Lions' Hakeem Valles: Makes final roster
Valles has secured a spot on the Lions' 53-man roster, Kyle Meinke of MLive Media Group reports.
It would've been a surprise had Valles not made the roster, given his impressive play in training camp and the preseason this summer. However, the tight end is still set to open the 2018 campaign buried on the depth chart and therefore unlikely to make a significant offensive impact.
