Vaitai (cramps) was absent from Wednesday's injury report.
Both Vaitai and Tyrell Crosby dealt with cramps during Sunday's win over the Jaguars in the scorching Florida heat, but both players were absent from the injury report. Now healthy, expect Vaitai to assume his usual starting role at right guard for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
