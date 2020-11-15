Vaitai (foot) is listed as inactive heading into Sunday afternoon's matchup against Washington.
Vaitai suffered an in-game injury during last Sunday's 34-20 loss to Minnesota, and he seemingly has not shown enough progression to team trainers to earn the nod for Week 10. Joe Dahl, who sat out Week 9 against the Vikings because of a back issue, will start in place of Vaitai at right guard against a Washington front that ranks No. 3 in the NFL with 3.4 sacks per game this season.
