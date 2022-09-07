Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday that Vaitai is dealing with a back injury, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Campbell said it started bothering Vaitai during the preseason finale against Pittsburgh, but the offensive lineman wasn't placed on injured reserve until Monday. While Vaitai will be forced to sit out at least four games, Campbell relays that there's no timetable for his return, though surgery isn't expected, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. In Vaitai's absence, Tommy Kraemer and Drew Forbes will compete for the starting right guard spot to start 2022.