Vaitai was forced out of Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to dehydration.
Vaitai becomes the second Lion offensive lineman to deal with dehydration in the Florida head, as Tyrell Crosby was forced out of the game as well. With two starters sidelined, look for Jonah Jackson to take over at right guard, and Matt Nelson to shift to right tackle.
