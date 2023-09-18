Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that he doesn't expect Vaitai (knee) to go to the injured reserve list, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

After he was helped off the field with a knee injury during Sunday's 37-31 loss versus Seattle, Campbell's comments represent good news for Vaitai. Whether he'll be available for Week 3 is still very much in question though, and if he misses more time, veteran Graham Glasgow should continue to fill in at right guard.